“Spinal cords are very expensive,” Angie Fowler told a group of high school students and friends of Kendall Fowler at the Boone County Regional Airport last Friday.
Larry and Angie Kendall are the parents of Kendall Fowler, who suffered a spinal cord injury in December 2018.
“September is Spinal Cord Awareness Month so I’d like to share some facts with you. The number one reason for spinal cord injury is from car accidents. The second is from falling out of a deer stand, or high places. The third is sporting events and forth is diving into shallow water,” she said.
While they were in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Shepherd Center, the Fowlers met people who had suffered all of these types of accidents and had spinal cord injuries.
“One man was bitten by a mosquito and his situation is so bad, he is on a ventilator. Males have 80% of the injuries and every year a total of 17,000 people suffer from spinal cord injuries,” she said. “The spinal cord is the superhighway for your body and it’s very expensive. If you can walk, wiggle your toes, go to the bathroom when you want — thank your spinal cord.”
When Kendall had his accident, the community rallied around the family with support. Kendall asked his mom, “Why is this such a big deal?”
“We have been overwhelmed with the support. We are doing everything in our power to see that he is involved in all the research and clinical trials available. We are trusting the good Lord who saved his life to get us through this journey,” Angie said.
Kendall’s dad, Larry Fowler makes his living as a pilot and the family has a passion for flying. Kendall completed all the steps to gain his pilot’s license at the age of 19 — the youngest for a pilot out of the Boone County Regional Airport, just a month before his accident.
When the students heard of the injury of the 2018 Goblin graduate, they began fundraising efforts. FBLA president Lindsey Ward said, “At first we began by placing plastic jugs in the lunchroom, so students could donate. But then other families and businesses heard about it and they wanted to donate too. Then at the airshow this year, donations were accepted and we thought we were finished. But the teachers at the Middle School and elementary schools wanted to help. So they had a contest to see who could raise the most funds and were rewarded with a pizza party.”
Chris Dorman, DECA instructor, said, “We were glad to help, but Mrs. Martin’s FBLA students did most of the work.”
“This has definitely been a heart-warming experience for us to be able to help Kendall,” Ward said. “Another donor stepped up and helped us reach our goal of $10,000.”
FBLA Senior Seminar instructor Debbie Martin said, “We have some amazing students who are already leaders in this community and have proven that with this fundraiser. We want to thank everyone who helped us with these donations. Every time we thought we were finished, it was evident that people in this community were not ready to be done. We hope these funds help you as you go back to Atlanta in November. We want you to continue to improve and feel the love we are sending with you.”
Martin thanked the Fowler family for allowing them to host the fundraiser. “And thanks to airport manager Judy McCutcheon for all you have done,” she concluded.
After the ceremony, Kendall took the students on a tour of the Fowler hangers and they saw the plane he piloted to receive his license. Airport board member and private pilot for a national company, Jim Kelly, gave the students a tour of the Challenger plane he flies for the company. The students got some math lessons as they learned the calculations needed to safely fly a plane and land with the correct amount of fuel.
