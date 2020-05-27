The Harrison School district is going to ask students if they might be interested in a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, or JROTC, program at school.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt told school board members last week that JROTC has been a topic of conversation in the past. JROTC is the high school level of the ROTC in college and Pratt said he has seen the program make a difference in children’s lives in other districts.
It includes all branches of the military with a school district choosing one branch for its program. The goal is to foster leadership and character training, as well as military training that could lead to a career path.
But JROTC requires a minimum amount of participation based on the high school population, usually an average of 10%, with a three-year commitment. Pratt said that would be about 90 students at Harrison in grades 9-12.
The program also requires a gymnasium floor or similar facility for drill training. Depending what branch is chosen, there could be a requirement for an indoor range for limited firearms training. The program would require storage for all those necessary items.
The military, depending on the branch, will pay the salary of the JROTC leader and all the necessary gear, but the school district pays the rest of expenses, Pratt said.
“If we were to consider this, then I’d ask the high school to look at what program — Marines, Army, Navy, whoever it may be — would be the best fit for our high school students,” Pratt said. “They call them cadets in ROTC.”
Participants get a PE credit for JROTC, but the space required could be the biggest problem for the high school, he said.
Usually, the JROTC instructor is someone who is retiring or has already retired from the military, Pratt said. He said the program has been instrumental in turning some children’s lives completely around.
The district would be required to start the program and continue it with ample students in order to receive military funding. In the application stage, students would be surveyed to see if there is enough interest to meet the 10% of high school students. Pratt said no such survey had been conducted.
If during the three-year commitment it becomes clear the number of students is too small, the military branch would discontinue the program.
There would be no requirement that JROTC cadets continue on with a military career, but Pratt said research has shown that many participants do take that career path or at least ROTC at the collegiate level.
High School principal Jay Parker said an average of about 15 students from each graduating class will go into the military. He went on to say it’s possible that Harrison could reach the necessary number of students eventually.
He also cautioned that funding from the military does sometimes fluctuate.
Board member Jon Burnside suggested that a student survey be conducted to gauge interest, then follow up with the board later.
Board member Marisa Keylon said a JROTC program could be a draw to bring students into the Harrison district.
Pratt agreed and said he would report back to the board later.
