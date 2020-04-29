The Harrison School Board voted last week to apply once again for the summer feeding program and see how it will turn out amid the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Summer Food Service Program, or SFSP, is a federally-funded, state-administered program. The SFSP reimburses providers who serve free healthy meals to children and teens in low-income areas during the summer months when school is not in session.
The SFSP serves children and teens age 18 and younger.
Sponsors enter into agreements with state agencies to run the program. Schools, local government agencies, camps, faith-based and other non-profit community organizations that have the ability to manage a food service program may be SFSP sponsors. Sponsors get reimbursed by the program and may manage multiple sites.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt told the board last week that Harrison Schools have participated in the program for several years.
He said food service manager Jonathan Dove and executive administration director Susan Gilley head up the program this year. Pratt said the district plans to apply again, although no one knows exactly how it will look this year.
“Our plan is to just move forward as if the virus wasn’t here and then we’ll just wait for feedback from the governor and the Health Department to see what we can do,” Pratt said.
Gilley said district officials are monitoring email daily for alert of how the state or federal government have modified reporting requirements on food programs.
“We’re just trying to stay on top of that so we can do the best for our student population,” she said.
The board unanimously approved the program application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.