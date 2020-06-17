JASPER — Jasper School Superintendent Jeff Cantrell was honored with a fond send off and gifts as he attended his final school board meeting Monday night, June 15.
Cantrell was hired as superintendent in the spring of 2014 succeeding Kerry Saylors. He will now take over as director of the Ozark Unlimited Resources Educational Cooperative beginning July 1. He succeeds Rick Nance, who is retiring.
As a parting gift, the Cantrell family received the customized steel fire pit designed and manufactured by Jasper vocational agriculture instructor Mason Dorell.
School district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel is succeeding Cantrell as superintendent. Cantrell was on staff at Jasper for 19 years beginning as a vocational agriculture teacher at Jasper High School. During the meeting, Cantrell was cited for his years of service and was presented a decorative award from the board.
Cantrell released a statement Tuesday.
“I want to take a moment to say 'thank you' for allowing me to be a part of your district and the three communities for the last 19 years,” the statement said. “It has truly been a blessing to me and my family. Thanks to those of you that put together the surprise 'change to the board meeting' and the reception afterwards. I think most of us want to know that we are successful and appreciated for what we do. You certainly made me feel that way last night. Any success that I have had in my 25 years in education is the direct result of the quality students, teachers, and staff that I've had the honor to work with. Thank you for going above and beyond for students and communities of Jasper, Kingston, and Oark. I look forward to watching your continued growth and success from the Coop. From your board of education, Dr. Brasel and her administrative team, a highly regarded instructional staff, and a hard working, caring support staff, you have all the pieces in place to continue to be a state leader during this time of our ‘New Normal.’ I have no doubt that you will continue to meet the challenges head on and provide what's best for our students. Again, thanks for all you do and may God continue to bless you and this district.”
