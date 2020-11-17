ALPENA — The Alpena School Board met Monday night to firm up a contract with a search firm to look for a new superintendent, but it also approved sizeable bonuses for all staff members.
Superintendent David Westenhover announced in October that he would not request an extension of his contract, which runs through June 2021.
Dr. Megan Slocum with the search firm of McPherson & Jacobson attended the meeting in person Monday night to get the search moving forward.
Slocum said one of the first items necessary was a person to serve as the point of contact between the district and the firm. It would require someone trustworthy to handle phone calls, letters and emails, but the superintendent or principal have enough to do without taking on that role.
“Typically, it’s someone in the central office,” Slocum said. She said it needs to be someone in the district, but not a teacher in order to preserve autonomy.
The five stakeholder groups necessary in the process would be students, classified staff, certified staff, administrators and community members. Representatives of each would help in the interview/application process, so the point of contact person would be the anchor in coordinating those committees.
Board president Robb Hulsey said he would contact two individuals the following day to find out if either would take on the additional responsibility.
Slocum said a calendar needs to be established with advertising for the position beginning Nov. 30. She said ads would be placed across the nation, but applicants with experience in Arkansas already understand state law.
In order to advertise, the board had to set the criteria each applicant must meet.
After lengthy discussion, the board decided candidates need to have experience in Arkansas, preferably as a superintendent or assistant superintendent. They need to have people skills, be energetic, love kids and have an open mind when learning how Alpena works, among other criteria such as accountability and having a vision for the future.
As the process continues and applicants are verified, the board will need to meet in early February to determine which candidates to interview. She recommended three or four candidates for interview.
Slocum said she would take the information gleaned from Monday night’s meeting and establish a formal schedule to be shared with the board before advertising begins.
In discussion of personnel, Westenhover asked board members to take into consideration the extra work all staff members are putting in to meet health requirements during the pandemic.
Teachers have to prepare lessons for both on-site and virtual learning. Custodial personnel and bus drivers have to do additional cleaning and sanitation.
Westenhover said the district has been frugal regarding expenses and saved every penny possible. With that in mind, Westenhover said those employees deserve some sort of financial recognition.
“I’m going to recommend employee bonuses for all staff of $1,500,” Westenhover said.
The board spent little time in discussion before taking up the matter for a vote. Members voted unanimously to approve the recommendation.
Westenhover said the move will cost the district about $130,000.
“Everybody has had to work so hard to try to help our kids succeed,” he told the Daily Times. “They deserve that and more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.