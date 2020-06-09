The Boone County Quorum Court will be asked to adopt a resolution to allow a therapy dog in courtrooms when it meets Tuesday night.
Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl, chairman of the Road and Building Committee, brought the issue up in committee meetings last week.
He said the idea is for the full quorum court to support the resolution to allow a therapy dog to be in courtrooms in Boone County as support for children or other victims of abuse who must testify against a defendant. JP Glenn Redding said the idea works in other counties in the state, giving those witnesses more confidence in testimony.
“It’s still going to be up to the judges if the dogs are allowed or not, but with us stating that they should be, it’ll help,” Woehl said.
Woehl explained that the organization — Courthouse Dogs Program — provides the dog and $1 million in liability insurance on it. The victim/witness coordinator in the prosecutor’s office, who works with those individuals to prepare for court, will actually take care of the dog.
“This isn’t going to cost us a dime,” Woehl said.
The committee moved to take the resolution before the full quorum court.
Four appropriation ordinances will be considered. Most will either correct errors or move money into the correct line items in the budget.
One will require appropriating money from proceeds of the 0.25% jail sales tax to pay for housing a juvenile who was charged as an adult with murder earlier this year.
In addition, Glenn Britland is scheduled “to discuss recent events and the Bill of Rights Ordinance,” the agenda shows.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect Avenue off the Bypass in Harrison.
