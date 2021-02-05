LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas’ surgeon general on Thursday said he’s running for lieutenant governor next year.
Dr. Greg Bledsoe said he's seeking the Republican nomination for the state's No. 2 constitutional office.
“I think people really want someone in the lieutenant governor position who can articulate our Arkansas values and can also move us forward as a state, and bring us together,” Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe, 47, has served as surgeon general since 2015.
Bledsoe is the second Republican to announce a run for the seat. State Sen. Jason Rapert in 2019 announced he was running.
Rapert was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He sponsored a 2015 law requiring a privately funded Ten Commandments monument be installed near the Capitol. He also sponsored several abortion restrictions, including a 12-week ban that was struck down in federal court. Rapert said he wants to be an advocate for recruiting businesses to the state.
The state’s current lieutenant governor, Tim Griffin, is barred by term limits from seeking reelection next year. He’s running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders for the Republican nomination for governor.
No Democrats have announced they’re running for lieutenant governor.
