With Christmas on the horizon, the Harrison Rotary Club recently learned about the surprises found in the biblical Christmas story.
Ron Hutchcraft, evangelist, radio host, author and namesake of Harrison-based Ron Hutchcraft Ministries, took Rotarians through a tour of the story from the book of Luke and what they might have missed.
The biblical story says Joseph and Mary, who was bearing Jesus Christ as a result of immaculate conception, were betrothed. Under current law at the time, Joseph could have decried Mary for adultery, which was punishable by stoning to death, Hutchcraft said, but Joseph put her needs before his own and made her feel safe
That, Hutchcraft said, made Joseph a “dream guy,” surprisingly a model of manhood in the Christmas story.
The story in Luke states that Mary and Joseph went to Bethlehem to be taxed by decree. While there, she gave birth to Jesus in a stable because there was no room for them in the inn.
The second surprise in the story, Hutchcraft said, is that the angels went to shepherds to announce that birth that had elsewhere been foretold.
At that time, he explained, shepherds were considered second-class citizens and weren’t even allowed in the temple. Yet they were the ones to whom the announcement was made, a surprise that the little people were made the big people in the story.
Another point Hutchcraft highlighted was the fact that the angel told the shepherds not to be afraid. That, he said, is one of the most consistent commands in the Bible. The worst decisions he has made in his own life were done so out of fear.
Hutchcraft’s final surprise was that Jesus’ birth had been prophesied some 500 years earlier and that he would become a shepherd for his own people.
In supporting that point, Hutchcraft said that although Christmas is celebrated on Dec. 25, the actual date was likely in the spring.
At that time the shepherds would probably have been raising lambs for the people to sacrifice in the temple in order to absolve their sins, Hutchcraft said. Those lambs that were considered blemish free were cared for by wrapping them in swaddling and placing them in a manger.
That, he said, resembles the very description of Jesus as the Lamb of God rather than the king of kings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.