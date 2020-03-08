The Boone County Council on Sexual Assault Response (CoSAR) held its quarterly meeting last week at the Boone County OEM Building and welcomed Kermit B. Channell II, executive director, and Cindy Moran, assistant director, of the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.
The officials were invited to update council members about the laboratory's protocols under Act 839 enacted April 10, 2019. That law required the crime lab to build a rape kit tracking system.
Channell said the crime lab now provides a free website used to track sexual assault evidence kits. This website can be used by not only local resources like hospitals and law enforcement agencies, but also by the victims and survivors of sexual assault to track these kits through the criminal justice system.
Healthcare providers and law enforcement are required to enter information into the system, but Channell emphasized that this tracking system is not to be construed as a chain of custody of the kits. The kits are tracked by a number and bar code — not by a person's name or other personal information or data.
However, law enforcement is not required to submit anonymous kits for testing if the victim does not request submission. Should a survivor with an anonymous kit later decide to file a police report, their kit must be submitted to the lab within 15 days of filing a report.
So-called "Jane Doe" kits are to be destroyed by the labs holding the anonymous kit after 60 days if a report is not filed. Channell said he personally would like hospitals to keep them longer. "That would be great," he said, acknowledging that sexual assault survivors can have a change of mind on proceeding with a complaint report long after 60 days.
CoSAR members agreed that unreported kits should be held for longer periods. The individual survivors could be reminded that their kit is still available and a decision has to be made. Survivor advocates can be helpful in this area, it was agreed.
It was noted that the kits should be stored at room temperature. In fact, refrigerating them could possibly damage them, Channell said.
Moran said a sexual assault kit tracking administrator of the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory can be contacted by calling (501) 683-6100 for information about how to use the tracking system. She noted that on-line training will be soon be available.
Harrison Police, the 14th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office, county and city officials, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center leaders, and organizations like the Ozark Rape Crisis Center formed CoSAR last year. Kenny Smith is the program director. He was unable to attend Wednesday's meeting.
Dorinda Edmisten, the executive director of the Ozark Rape Crisis Center, serves as committee chair and CoSAR coordinator. She presided over the meeting. Twila White, the advocacy services coordinator for the Ozark Rape Crisis Center, serves as CoSAR secretary. She spent the first part of the meeting reviewing responses to a questionnaire asking members to prioritize the council's activities: Collaboration, training, prevention eduction for teens and young adults, education to rural communities and defeating the stigma and victim blaming associated with sexual assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.