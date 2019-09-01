Officials say a suspicious object found Sunday morning at the skatepark in Harrison was found to be empty, but it was probably once used for some other criminal activity.
Police Chief Chris Graddy said a citizen flagged down Ptl. Noah Bailey to report the object in a grassy area at the skatepark.
An officer took a picture of the object — a PVC pipe with screw caps on both ends — and sent it to the Bentonville Police Bomb Squad. They examined the item and said they would respond to check it out.
The entire skate park was taped off before 11 a.m. Sunday and streets around the park were blocked off.
The bomb squad arrived at the scene in a pickup pulling a trailer just after 1 p.m. Bomb Squad Commander Michael Meadors and Lt. Luke Rosebaugh set about preparing a rolling robot equipped with a video camera and a claw that might grab the object.
The robot was sent in and Rosebaugh helped Meadors into a bomb suit. Meadors went into the scene about 1:45 p.m.
Meadors said the robot wasn’t able to extract the object because of where it was located, so he went in to take an X-ray of it.
Meadors returned to the trailer about five minutes later with the X-ray image to examine it in the trailer equipped with video equipment.
“Based upon that picture we felt it was a safe item and there was nothing more that we needed to do,” Meadors told the Daily Times.
Meadors then went back into the scene and removed the object, turning the empty pipe over to Graddy.
As Meadors and Rosebaugh prepared the robot, they attached wires to it and there was a very small explosion from the machine. Meadors explained that the process energized the robot to make it possible that it could have opened up the object and make it safe had it been an actual explosive device. The process was reversed after the incident was over.
Meadors, who has been to Harrison with the bomb squad in the past, said his department covers the majority of 13 counties in northwest Arkansas, generally as far east as Mountain Home. But they will also travel farther and even to Missouri or Oklahoma if needed.
“It just depends,” Meadors said. “If somebody else needs some help, we’ll go across the state or anywhere in the state.”
Meadors went on to say there are only 2,700 public safety bomb technicians in the entire country. They are all trained at one specific school and could be called anywhere in the country should a major event erupt.
And the object? Graddy pointed out that it was painted to be camouflaged and had caps and duct tape on both ends. He also said it smelled as if it had been used to store marijuana.
The bomb squad was back on the road home shortly after 2 p.m. No injuries were reported.
