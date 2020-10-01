Sydney Shrum will be crowned 2020 Harrison High School Homecoming Queen during activities at 1:40 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.
The daughter of Steve and Dixie Shrum will be crowned Homecoming Queen during the assembly that starts at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in Goblin Arena. Her escorts will be her brothers, Jacob and Blake Shrum. Her honorary escorts are Cole Keylon, son of Chris and Marisa Keylon; Noah Moix, son of Matt and Angie Moix; and Julius Scott, son of Amber Kidwell. Her game escort will be Steve Shrum at 6:30 p.m. before the football game.
The annual homecoming parade will circle the downtown square at 4 p.m. Friday. The Homecoming Court includes:
• Senior maid Evan Kahn: The daughter of Shaun and Anna Kahn will be escorted at the assembly by Shaun Kahn. Her honorary escort is Anthony Allen, son of Jenni Stevens. Shaun Kahn will be her game escort.
• Senior maid Rylee Fast: The daughter of Jake Fast and Bethany Ledford will be escorted at the assembly by Jake Fast. Her honorary escort is Lane Johnson, son of Shellie Johnson and the late Michael Johnson. Jake Fast will be her game escort.
• Senior maid Mainnie Wilson: The daughter of Monique and Jody Thomas and Phil Wilson. She will be escorted at the assembly by Baker Wilson. Mainnie’s honorary escort is Breckin Duck, the son of John and Erica Duck. Baker Wilson will be her game escorts.
• Junior maid Elise Bell: The daughter of Steve and Patricia Bell will be escorted at the assembly by Steve Bell. Her honorary escort is Jordin Welse, son of Mitchel Welsh and Cheyenne Jones. Steve Bell will be her game escort.
• Junior maid Linzee Langston: The daughter of Theron and Rhonda McCammond will be escorted at the assembly by Theron McCammond. Her honorary escort is Tyler Hutcheson, son of Paul and Sherry Hutcheson. Theron McCammond will be her game escort.
• Junior maid Katey Sims: The daughter of Matt and Vi Sims will be escorted at the assembly by Matt Sims. Her honorary escort is Steven Chrisman, son of Jamie Chrisman. Matt Sims will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Claire Cecil: The daughter of Steven and Stephanie Cecil will be escorted at the assembly by Steven Cecil. Her honorary escort is Kendred Thompson, son of T.J. Thompson and Jaime Thompson. Steven Cecil will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Emily Hargett: The daughter of John and Teresa Hargett will be escorted at the assembly by John Hargett. Her honorary escort is Gabe Paul, son of Scott Paul and Carmen Paul. John Hargett will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Kayton Bell: The daughter of John and Mandy Moore will be escorted at the assembly by John Moore. Her honorary escort is Trey Richardson, son of Tommy and Neeley Richardson. John Moore will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Claire Clavey: The daughter of Paul and Brooke Clavey will be escorted at the assembly by Paul Clavey. Her honorary escort is Dylan Olson, son of Mary Olson and Amy Olson. Paul Clavey will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Abigail Fancler: The daughter of Chris and Shelia Fancler will be escorted at the assembly by Chris Fancler. Her honorary escort is Tim Gass, son of Tim, Sr and Amber Gass. Chris Fancler will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Mia Barrett: The daughter of David Barrett and Joni Chy will be escorted at the assembly by David Barrett. Her honorary escort is Marcus Reynolds, son of Ian and Carrie Reynolds. David Barrett will be her game escort.
Sarah Heringer will be the keynote speaker during the 1:40 p.m. assembly.
Harrison High School principal Jay Parker will recognize the Class of 1996 and Harrison High School alumni and introduce Sarah Heringer. The Harrison High School Choir will sing the national anthem and alma mater. Harrison High School cheerleaders will lead the pep rally; and student body vice- president Easton Taylor will represent the student body. Reegan Oleson, daughter of Joe and Michelle Oleson, will serve as flower girl, and Graham Brisco, son of Jim and Sarah Brisco, will serve as crown bearer. The Harrison High School Band will play the national anthem, processional, coronation and recessional at the pregame festivities at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff against Alma will be at 7 p.m.
