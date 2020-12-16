LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that the trauma system being prepared for the transfer of COVID-19 patients to the proper facility is ready to operate.
TraumaComm has been used by emergency medical services across the state to transfer critical patients to the appropriate facility where they can best be treated. Officials have been working for a couple of weeks on developing a way to utilize the same system for COVID-19 patients.
Hutchinson said the system is called COVIDComm and patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 are eligible for the system.
A patient will be eligible to be transferred to another facility if the admitting hospital is unable to care for that patient.
COVIDComm will use clinical tools to assess the patient and determine the closest, most appropriate medical facility available to handle the patient. Hospitals in the state are grouped according to ability to provide complex ICU care and the system will be used to facilitate the physician-to-physician handoff.
Once an appropriate hospital is identified to care for the patient, it will be up to the transferring hospital to arrange transport.
“Now we can have a statewide system that will allocate scarce resources for fighting COVID and making sure a COVID patient gets to the right hospital with the right resources for the right level of care,” Hutchinson said.
The Arkansas Department of Health will operate the COVIDComm system.
Hutchinson praised Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, preparedness medical director with the ADH for moving quickly to get the system ready in a short period of time.
“To my knowledge, there’s not a system like this across the country,” Hutchinson said.
Jones said the TraumaComm system has been around for more than a decade and medical professionals are already familiar with it. By utilizing the same platform, there should be a short learning curve for COVIDComm.
Jones said all components of the system are in place, but no patients had been transferred using it as of Tuesday afternoon.
Hutchinson reported another 2,141 positive cases diagnosed over the previous 24 hours with 1,236 confirmed through PCR tests and another 905 identified through antigen tests. He said 20 more people were hospitalized Tuesday than Monday and another 26 people died of the disease.
