LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday the formation of the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas with members from law enforcement and the community.
In making the announcement, Hutchinson said a recurring theme for policing after the death of George Floyd in police custody has been more training and accountability for officers, as well as a need for more racial understanding.
“As everyone knows, I have a long history all through my public career with law enforcement,” Hutchinson said. “I identify with law enforcement.”
The most critical part of law enforcement is trust, he said — trust with community, trust with individuals and trust that officers are acting with integrity and within the law. That trust was undermined with Floyd’s death.
“I think we’ve all learned that we can do things better, we can relate to the community better, we can exercise racial tolerance and understanding much better,” the governor said.
Hutchinson said he has visited with a number of protest leaders in the state. He said they come across as very genuine and sincere, and are committed to a better relationship between law enforcement and the community.
The task force members are to:
• Review the adequacy of law enforcement training, policy and operations specifically related to cultural, racial and community relations.
• Study and analyze the processes for accountability, discipline, removal and decertification of officers who do not meet the standards, including an evaluation of the creation and implementation of a statewide database of complaints and resolutions concerning law enforcement officers.
• Review community policing and how that can be enhanced in Arkansas and made more effective.
• Study the standards, requirements and obstacles in recruitment and hiring and retention of law enforcement officers, recognizing the important work they do.
• Make recommendations to the governor on enhancing the trust between law enforcement and the communities.
• Make recommendations to the governor on improvements or changes needed to enhance the profession of law enforcement to ensure compliance with standards.
He has charged the task force with making a final report to him by Dec. 31
Hutchinson also named Fred Weatherspoon, deputy director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, as chairman of the task force.
The governor went on to say there will not be an agenda for the task force to discuss defunding police. He admitted it’s always a topic to discuss how funding is used and where the needs are.
“And that discussion can be a part of this,” he said.
Weatherspoon said no change can occur without open and honest communication. He sees the task force as an opportunity to regain public trust.
Weatherspoon said he was 10 years old when his father was a victim of police brutality in Jefferson County. As such, he had a set attitude toward law enforcement.
But as he got older, he was given the chance to go to work as an officer in Magnolia. At first, he declined, but then he realized it might be a difference. It worked in Magnolia and he took that on to ALETA, where officers are taught the proper way to be professional officers.
“So, when students leave our training facilities, I am very confident that they are well grounded in the right way of doing things,” Weatherspoon said. “And that is going to be the purpose of this committee….”
Weatherspoon was asked about current standards regarding tactics such as choke holds and if he would support a law banning those tactics.
“Currently, during our training at any of our training facilities we do not implement training choke holds,” Weatherspoon said. “We advise that the use of excessive force to include choking someone is not part of our training curriculum.”
Hutchinson reinforced that by saying choke holds and such maneuvers are not trained in Arkansas, although there is no specific law banning the practice.
“As to whether that should be further addressed in terms of any prohibitions or other constraints on that that individual departments might use, I think that can be a topic of this task force,” the governor said.
