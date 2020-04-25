An Economic Recovery Task Force has been created to help the community ease back into business and activities similar to life before COVID-19 hit. A group of 44 community and industry leaders met Wednesday via Google Hangouts to set in motion plans of action that correspond with Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s gating program.
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center CEO/president Vince Leist represented the hospital in his report.
“We need to caution everyone. We are one ‘exposed gathering’ away from a disaster. We’ve been relatively lucky. I don’t think everyone understands Person Protection Equipment (PPE) correctly. I saw someone driving down the highway with an N95 mask on and they were the only one in the car. Then I saw people hugging and shaking hands in the parking lot without any protection,” he said.
Leist continued, “We are going to have to pay attention to how we protect ourselves and the community. And you’ve probably heard the term ‘antibodies testing’ in the news. We need to wait for FDA approval on some of those tests because some can create a false sense of security.
“Wear your gloves at the store, clean your products when you get home and don’t introduce this virus into your home,” Leist said.
The task force is made up of individuals representing a cross section of the community.
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent told community leaders, “We couldn’t get each and every one, but we’re close.”
“We are trying to face the many challenges to re-opening the economy and to identify a balanced approach, plan, process and procedures,” Largent said. “We’re trying to be proactive, and plan for the new normal.”
Joe Willis consented to be the chairman of the task force.
Willis said, “The idea behind this effort is to make sure we move forward with uniformity. The community as a group, or individuals to lift a hand up. If someone has some challenges they can’t overcome, there may be others in the community to help. In a crisis, we have a tendency to go alone trying to survive. There is no intent to throttle that. The Task Force desires to provide uniformity and help to promote what each industry is doing.”
The task force plans to follow the president’s and governor’s gating criteria before proceeding to a phased one opening and will meet again on Wednesday, April 29.
Visit harrison-chamber.com for information about all grants and programs available.
