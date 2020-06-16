“Our northwest corridor could run out of hospital beds pretty quickly if this thing continues to spread,” North Arkansas Regional Medical Center CEO/president Vince Leist recently told the Economic Recovery Task Force last week.
“Be mindful of that when you open your businesses, when you go to restaurants and when engaging one another. If you think I’m trying to scare you — I am!”
Leist began his report to the committee with the information about cases climbing in the northwest area of the state.
He tagged-team the report with Sammie Cribbs, vice president of clinical services and CNO. “The numbers are climbing in the northwest corridor,” she said. “They currently have 1,185 cases in which 716 are active in Washington County. We are corresponding with that region through the disaster preparedness team. They have a limited number of ICU beds.”
“Benton County positive cases are up to 1,100. We’ve not seen a decline in those cases yet. Mercy Hospital in Rogers has been closed for about nine days with limited ICU beds. They do have a designated COVID-19 area that is full and they are reporting they are still seeing COVID-19 patients come in the door, but are being managed as outpatients. They are seeing their inpatient positives go up,” she said.
Cribbs continued, “In Boone County we are remaining steady with seven cases. What we are seeing at our screening clinic is a majority of Carroll County positives. I think that has to do with where they are accessing care. I also think that has to do with the correlation and the increase of cases in the poultry industry. They are looking at that very closely. The key is keeping people who are sick at home. We need to stress that. Businesses are trying hard to reopen and people are trying to support the economy. Sick people are just spreading it. Many cases are coming from households, car-pooling and working together. That is where we are seeing the spread.”
Currently NARMC continues to restrict visitors and limit the foot traffic.
“That’s one step we can do to try to protect the population that we can. We continue to monitor the elective procedures we take to the operating room. Statistics show that COVID-19 patients who end up in the operating room do not do as well,” she said.
Cribbs said the screening clinic is currently seeing a 5% positivity rate for those coming to the clinic symptomatic. Zero patients screened for surgery have tested positive.
“Patients who are symptomatic need to be staying home,” she said.
Leist shared information that Arizona could run out of hospital beds in just a few weeks. “We need to be concerned with where the concentration is,” he said. “Becker’s Hospital Review stated the cases in Phoenix are concentrated to such a level that virtually all the beds available to care for these patients are being used. That is a huge problem. Those patients have to be cared for somewhere.”
“As Sammie mentioned,” he continued, “hospital beds in the northwest corridor are being filled with patients who are infected with COVID-19. That could spread to our area. We’ve been pretty steady. But you walk around our community and people are not wearing masks or social distancing. They are not paying attention to this. We are ripe for a huge problem. My plea today is to encourage folks to wear masks. Encourage them to keep their hands clean and do everything possible to avoid people who are sick. Send them home. We’ve got to protect ourselves here because we are adjacent to a county with high numbers who is adjacent to a county with extremely high numbers. So, let’s be mindful of what is going on in our community.”
