Boone County Quorum Court met in special session Tuesday night to levy county, municipal and school real estate and personal property taxes for the year 2019 payable in 2020. Millage rates remain unchanged from last year, but the court is required to reset them for all taxing units in November.
The ordinance was not ready in time when the quorum court met in regular monthly session last week.
Tuesday's special meeting agenda also included an ordinance authorizing the county judge to acquire financing and to order four new road graders for the road department for the budget years of 2020 through 2025. A third ordinance authorized the Boone County sheriff to create one additional deputy position within the sheriff's office to finish out the year. This deputy will be assigned to provide security at the courthouse and the old federal building that houses county offices.
Following the special meeting, the court's Budget and Finance Committee met to review a summary of requests for funds in the 2020 budget that is being made ready for adoption at the quorum court's regular meeting in December.
The ordinance that authorizes the acquisition of the road graders was sponsored by Road and Bridges Committee Chairman Justice Fred Woehl. County Judge Robert Hathaway said the county has been leasing graders. That lease ends Nov. 20.
Hathaway said due diligence comparing options showed that the county could purchase the equipment locally, with local financing assistance, at a cost less than entering a new lease agreement. Hathaway said the cost per grader purchased through the local Caterpillar dealership is about $230,000. Four local banks were asked to submit bids for the loan and the lowest rate quoted by Anstaff was 3% over five years.
At the end of that time the county can refinance the balance of the loan. The brand new graders, each with a five-year warranty, will arrive in April. Until then, the county will rent four graders at a cost of $1,200 per grader per month.
Court members told the judge they were pleased that the county is buying and financing the equipment locally.
The appropriation ordinance approving and levying taxes was sponsored by Budget and Finance Committee Chairman Justice Jim Harp. No new millages were requested by schools, cities or the county.
Taxes for schools are: Harrison, 39.2 mills; Valley Springs, 39.7 mills; Bergman, 32.0 mills; Lead Hill,39.0 mills; Alpena, 33.6 mills; Omaha, 38.1 mills; Carroll County, Green Forest, 36.0 mills and Newton County, Jasper, 36.8 mills.
Taxes for cities are: Harrison, corporate, 4.8 mills, firemen pension fund, 1.0 mills, police pension fund, 0.4 mills; Valley springs, 2.2 mills; Bellefonte, 2.5 mills; Everton, 2.0 mills; Bergman, 2.0 mills; Zinc, 2.4 mills; Lead Hill, 4.8 mills; South Lead Hill, 5.0 mills; Diamond City, 5.0 mills; Alpena, 3.1 mills and Omaha, 3.8 mills.
Taxes for the county are: County General, 1.9 mills; community college, 1.7 mills; county library, 1.0 mill; County Road, 1.0 mill and timber tax, 20 cents per acre.
The ordinance creating the deputy position was sponsored by Personnel Committee Chairman Justice Bobby Woods. Security at both of the county facilities has been discussed by the court most of the year and having a deputy assigned to those buildings depended on the availability of funds in the sheriff's budget.
Hathaway said an individual has been interviewed and will be formally offered the position after the funds are approved. The ordinance notes no new money is needed for the fiscal year 2019.
