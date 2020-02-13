Online court records show a 52-year-old Harrison woman has been charged with second-degree battery in connection with an incident involving a 4-year-old student at the ABC Pre-School at Bergman.
Traci Lawson, 52, who was a teacher’s aide at the pre-school, was arrested Feb. 3 and formally charged Tuesday, records show.
According to an arrest affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s Cpl. Doug Becker received a report that Lawson had grabbed the 4-year-old boy by the ears and twisted them on Jan. 28.
The affidavit said another teacher’s aide heard Lawson tell the boy he was “a brat and no one likes you because you are a brat.”
The affidavit said Lawson told police in an interview that the boy was acting up and she was trying to calm him down when he head butted her and “she lost it.”
“Lawson stated that after she twisted and pulled on [the boy’s] ears he began crying,” the affidavit said.
Records show Lawson was booked into the Boone County Jail on Feb. 3 and released the same day after posting $1,500 professional bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.