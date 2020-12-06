The Harrison Board of Education honored several people at its most recent meeting, including three current board members.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt called on first-grade teacher Mary Cecil, at a safe distance due to COVID-19 restrictions, of course.
Pratt said Arvest Bank sponsors a program called “We Love Teachers.” Cecil’s name was submitted to the bank to be recognized as a teacher who provides “incredible inspiration and hard work and dedication to her students.”
“And for that,” Pratt said, “Arvest Bank provided a check for $500 for Mary Cecil to use in her classroom.”
She was greeted with a round of applause from the board and audience.
Pratt then recognized Mary Beth Hatch with the Harrison Public School Foundation.
Hatch explained that the foundation couldn’t hold its annual banquet as has happened in the past due to the pandemic. The foundation honored a Distinguished Alumni and a Distinguished Educator nonetheless.
For the alumni award, Hatch said the foundation decided to honor a “Health Care Hero.” The award went to physical therapist Neely Richardson for work she has done through the pandemic with residents at nursing homes.
Hatch said the educator award recipient had been a teacher in Harrison for 29 years. In addition, she has served on the Harrison School Board since 2009.
“And this year it goes to Miss Wordna Deere,” Hatch said.
Deere attended the meeting remotely and was visible to everyone on a large monitor at the front of the room. Hatch moved in front of the monitor so Deere could see the plaque she would receive.
“What a shock,” Deere said.
Pratt also recognized board member Marisa Keylon and John McCuistion as outstanding board members and presented them with pins.
Board member Jon Burnside jokingly asked if there could be a recount regarding McCuistion, which was met with laughter.
“We’re kind of a package deal,” Keylon said.
