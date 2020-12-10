Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said the test of a movie projection system Tuesday night was a rousing success.
“Sound and video — it was a 10,” Jackson said.
Parks and Rec erected two poles at the north end of the old junior high parking lot and a large vinyl screen was hung between them. Parks director Chuck Eddington said the poles were left over from installing lights on the nearby tennis courts.
City IT director David Wilson was using a digital projector on loan from North Arkansas College that the college has used to show movies at the Bill Baker Amphitheater.
The projector was placed atop a golf cart in front of the screen. An FM transmitter sent the audio to people’s car radios. That signal was easily audible over the entire of the parking lot and even several blocks away.
Jackson originally said the city planned to show a movie on the screen this coming Friday night.
However, in that the screen is not completely static, it’s vulnerable to heavy winds. The weather forecast for Friday calls for rain and wind, so the screening was canceled for this week.
Jackson hopes the weather will be better for Friday, Dec. 18, for a showing. He said that decision can be made by Wednesday of next week.
The mayor said the parking lot is perfect for just such an endeavor. It slopes in the right direction and can hold about 100 cars.
If the plan continues to work for “Movies at the Creek,” the vinyl screen could be replaced with a more rigid substance that will withstand most kinds of weather.
“It would be another thing we could add to the city that would benefit the people,” Jackson said.
