Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said that aside from marijuana seized in a series of raids this week, officers also seized edible THC candies, firearms and vehicles that total more than $1 million.
Officers from Harrison Police Department, including the Harrison Police Department Special Operations Team, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Home Police Department, Branson Police Department and the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed three simultaneous search warrants on Primrose Lane in Boone County early Wednesday morning.
A press release said 289 pounds of processed marijuana and 176 pounds of THC edibles and wax valued at $836,476 were seized during the raids.
In addition, officers seized three vehicles valued at about $190,000, three all-terrain vehicles valued at $12,000, $6,411 in cash and 67 firearms were also seized.
Total value of all items seized was estimated at $1,071,887, a statement said.
Prosecuting Attorney David Ethredge said in the statement that Harrison Police developed information that the marijuana and THC edibles were being transported from other states to Boone County for resale. The edibles were commercially packaged to mimic “gummy” candies.
“We are finding these in our local schools and we will have zero tolerance for this type of activity in our communities,” the statement said.
Three people were arrested in the raids, but their names were not released Thursday pending filing of formal charges.
The 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force covers Baxter, Boone, Marion and Newton counties and is made up of a commander and two full time investigators that are employed solely by the Drug Task Force.
Approximately eight officers are assigned to the Drug Task Force from supporting agencies. Those supporting agencies are the Baxter, Boone, Marion, and Newton County sheriff’s offices, as well as the Harrison and Mountain Home police departments. Specifically, assigned officers from those agencies act as Drug Task Force Agents when outside their normal jurisdiction.
