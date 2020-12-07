If you’re ready to go see a movie in person again, hold on to your seats.
Golden Ticket Cinemas, an independent theater company operating in mid-size market locations, based in Durham, North Carolina, has selected Harrison for its newest location.
GTC president John Bloemeke and operations director Joe Horton met with Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce officials and community leaders Dec. 1, after receiving the keys to the location in North Hills Shopping Center.
“We’re excited to come to Harrison, the perfect market for our company,” Bloemeke said. He added, “Upgrading of the theatre is long overdue, but our first goal is getting the theatre reopened so we can get movies back on screen for the moviegoers in Harrison and the area. The goal is to bring many large market amenities to smaller towns like Harrison. We can’t wait to see the reaction to the changes that we have in store. We will be adding numerous promotions and values that are new to the market.”
When the remodel is complete at 617 Highway 62/65, “We will offer state of the art surround sound and digital screens as well as a fresh, new upscale look,” said Horton, adding that “Movie-goers will also be able to enjoy several other theater amenities, including a significantly expanded food and beverage menu, and even the possibility after reopening of electric reclining chairs in each screening room, as our other locations have.”
Chamber board chair Melissa Collins added, “The community is excited to welcome Golden Ticket Cinemas as they provide a much-needed entertainment venue, and we look forward to their opening in 2021. Having GTC seek Harrison as their new location speaks volumes for the business-friendly environment that the chamber and the community have worked so hard to create.”
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson, following the meeting with Bloemeke and Horton, said, “The kind of business model Golden Ticket Cinemas employs – and their community engagement – will be a solid part of our business community. We’re very pleased that they’ve chosen Harrison for their next theater.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.