Keep an eye on your property and personal belongings.
Thefts were the number one crime reported to the Boone County Sheriff's Office in July.
Sheriff Tim Roberson presented his office's statistics for the month at Tuesday night's meeting of the Boone County Quorum Court.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many people are still without work. Desperate times often call for taking desperate measures. Roberson said the Criminal Investigation Division filed 20 theft and eight burglary cases during the month. Those cases resulted with eight arrests and three arrests respectively.
Other complaints and arrests recorded by CID include six sex crimes with seven arrests; 11 drug crimes with 13 arrests; five assault and battery cases with five arrests; 18 domestic violence cases with 18 arrests; and six criminal mischief cases with four arrests made. There were 25 other crimes reported.
Dispatch received 6,271 calls. Of that number, 110 were new cases or incidents. There were 627 calls for service.
The Patrol Division worked eight traffic accidents and made three DWI arrests during the month. Officers patrolled a total of 27,747 miles.
The jail saw 65 inmates booked in July. There were 56 prisoners released. The average daily population in the jail was 78 with 7,254 melas served. Food costs per meal is only 67 cents with food being supplemented by produce gross in the jail's garden. July's food cost was $4,862.27.
