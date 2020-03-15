Maplewood Cemetery's trees are suffering from what is called "Black Sooty Mold," and treatment will require closing the cemetery to the public during three spraying intervals over a six-week period, the Perpetual Care Cemetery Committee learned last week.
Jim Creager, operator of a lawn and tree care service in Harrison, said he was asked by committee member Mary Speice to look at the trees in the cemetery last fall. The condition is caused by certain insects that secrete a substance called honey dew on which the fungus thrives. Treatment must be given in the spring as soon as the trees leaf out.
Creager is the son of cemetery committee chair Mary Jean Creager.
Jim Creager said organic insecticides are used in the treatment process. He would prefer to use a mister/sprayer that can be pulled behind a tractor. He said he doesn't have such a machine, but he would try to borrow one from a local orchard. Otherwise he would have to spray and fog the area manually which would take much longer. He also said he didn't know if equipment could be rented locally, but he would be afraid to use a piece of equipment that was used to spread herbicides as it could end up defoliating the trees.
He said he could not quote a price at the meeting, but didn't think it would cost more than $5,000.
The cemetery, or individual sections, will have to be closed to the public when spraying is being done. That will depend on the temperature, at least 60 or above, wind and weather. Three spraying treatments in cycles are recommended to kill the adult insects.
Tim Holt who oversees management of the cemetery grounds, said advertising the closings and keeping local funeral homes informed will be important. He said Saturday afternoons and Sunday mornings would be the best times for closing the cemetery.
The committee will meet again to approve paying the cost of the work when it is determined.
The committee also heard from its financial adviser Chris McNew who oversees the perpetual care fund portfolios. He said the committee last year approved upgrading to higher quality investments which paid off well. He recommended making no changes at this time. He said in light of current market fluctuations yields may suffer, but it is more important to protect the principal.
