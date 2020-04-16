If you saw some men in a boat Wednesday on Lake Harrison, you’ll want to know they weren’t fishing.
Jordan Cotter and Eric Stafford were part of a survey crew with Consolidated Land Services of Mountain Home contracted to form a topography map of the immediate area in anticipation of replacement of the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison.
Arkansas Department of Transportation District 9 construction engineer Mitchell Archer said replacement of the bridge was part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, or STIP, covering the time period of 2019-2022.
“That’s a job we’re working on,” Archer said. He said funding sources for the project have been approved and, if all goes well, it could be let out to contractors in September 2022.
The topography map will be used as engineers prepare the final design for the project.
In April 2011, the city of Harrison took over Main Street from Spruce Street south to the north side of the intersection at Central Avenue.
The street was restriped to form two through lanes and a central turn lane to form the now-infamous road diet.
But Central Avenue is also state Highway 7. Archer said ARDOT still maintains Highway 7, the reason the bridge is still under state control.
When the project was approved in late 2018, it came with a preliminary cost estimate of $3.4 million.
