The third influenza-related death has been reported in Arkansas this flu season, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).
The average school absenteeism rate last week was 5.3% among public schools, which was lower than the previous week’s 5.5%. The rate in Newton County was the same as the state average, but Marion County clocked in at 5.9%, Boone County at 6.04%, Carroll County at 6.52% and Searcy County at 7.14%.
Since Sept. 29, 673 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 930 positive tests reported through Nov. 9. Reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.
During flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenza- like-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S. ADH receives reports of only a fraction of flu cases since it only requires reports of hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks. Therefore, it is important to understand that the information in the weekly update is representative of the timing and location of activity, but it does not reflect the overall burden of disease. It is presumed that there are many more people actually affected than the report shows. Clinicians and policy makers may find the report helpful in terms of communicating to colleagues and patients about the current status of the flu season.
The weekly report's key points include that there were 13 positive PCR flu tests from private labs this week: five tested positive for influenza A, seven tested positive for influenza B, and one tested positive for both A and B. At the ADH lab, one sample tested negative for influenza this week.
About 2.5% of patients visiting emergency rooms were there for ILI this week. About 2.8% of outpatient visits were for ILI.
To date, three influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season. CDC has reported a total of two pediatric deaths nationwide this season.
To date, no nursing homes in Arkansas have reported influenza outbreaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.