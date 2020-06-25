Bergman Police Chief and former Arkansas State Police Sgt. Jim Thomas is about to retire and a reception is planned in his honor Saturday.
Thomas was in the U.S. Army Reserves Amphibious Engineers and joined while a senior in high school at Richland, Washington. He moved to Arkansas in 1962 and joined the state police in 1965. He attended the Arkansas State Police Academy in 1966 and was promoted to sergeant in 1973. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy 101st Session.
He retired from ASP after 33.5 years in 1999 and took over as Harrison Police chief. He then took a job as Sherwood Police chief in 2002. He retired from Sherwood and returned to Bergman in 2004.
He took a position with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department as sergeant in the sex offender’s office, then retired from there in 2007.
He was constable for north Boone County for two years. In 2011, he became the first police chief at Bergman.
Thomas is retiring from Bergman on June 25, his birthday, after 55 years in law enforcement.
A reception with refreshments is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Life Abundant Church in Bergman. The event will also include a “roasting.”
Thomas and his wife, Judy, will move to Conway in July, he said.
