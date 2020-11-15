TJ and Stephanie Thompson of Harrison are ready for another Pay It Forward event, but this time one of their sponsors has agreed to match all money they raise dollar for dollar.
Stephanie was diagnosed with a brain tumor about seven years ago. They got a lot of support from the community at that time — TJ said they wouldn’t have had Christmas that year without it — and they never forgot it.
They have been doing Pay It Forward events for the past three or so years. They collect donations and ask people for nominations of a deserving individual or family who needs a helping hand.
They’ve been from Paris, Texas, to Sturgis, South Dakota, and parts between. Their efforts and social media presence have since caught attention from corporate entities and other companies who want to help them help other people.
Custom Dynamics, an industry leader in after-market motorcycle LED lighting, recently sponsored the Thompsons. The company told them they would match all money the Thompsons raise for another Pay It Forward.
TJ said he and Stephanie jumped at the chance, but they asked the company if they could do the event locally.
“They said we could do whatever we wanted,” TJ said.
So, he said they will go live on their YouTube channel Wednesday, Nov. 18, with the announcement of the event.
That’s when they will start taking nominations for a family or individual who needs help. TJ said they routinely take all those nominations, print them and read carefully before making a final decision on who gets paid forward. That decision will come after they stop taking nominations on Dec. 4.
But they will be taking donations to make the event the best it can be for the deserving people until Dec. 18.
You can visit their website — theorneryone.com — to make donations and to see videos of the Pay It Forward events they have done in the past.
“These are heart wrenching stories,” TJ said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.