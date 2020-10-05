Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said a request to help catch some shoplifting suspects out of the Branson, Missouri, area led to three arrests last week.
Roberson said Branson Police notified his office last Wednesday night that the three suspects were wanted in connection with thefts from businesses in that area.
They were allegedly in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with temporary Kansas tags southbound on Highway 65. All three were from the Kansas City, Missouri, area.
Roberson said the suspects were intercepted by Boone County deputies and taken into custody after a short pursuit. Records show:
• Kiara Ross, 29, was arrested for fleeing, reckless driving, no seat belt, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as holds for both Taney and Jasper counties in Missouri.
• Jeremiah Dennis, 19, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as Taney County hold.
• De'marea Cushon, 20, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a hold for Taney County.
Roberson said a search of the vehicle they were in turned up more than $6,000 in recently stolen merchandise.
All three were booked into the Boone County Jail late Wednesday night, Sept. 30, then released their own recognizance Friday, Oct. 2, records show.
However, Taney County sheriff’s records show all three were booked into the Taney County Jail Friday, Oct. 2. Bond for Ross was set at $100,000, while Cushon and Dennis were being held in lieu of $50,000 bond each on Missouri charges.
