EDITOR’S NOTE: This is 10th in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Brittney Winn and Hailey Woods are the Valedictorians for Western Grove High School and Alexis Carter is the Salutatorian.
Brittney is the daughter of Wendy Stephens and Jesse Middleton.
Hailey is the daughter of Bradley and Tricia Woods.
Alexia is the daughter of Heather and Kevin Carter.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Brittney: My mom always encouraged my sisters and I to do our best in everything we do. So, with her pushing and my competitive mind, I was constantly encouraged to be at the top of my class.
Hailey: My mom has always pushed me to put forward my best in everything I’ve done.
Alexis: My mom encouraged me more than anyone. She has always been there for me when I needed help and always pushes me to do my best in everything I do. Without her help there is no way I would be where I am today.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Brittney: Probably peewee basketball.
Hailey: Basketball and being on my FFA’s poultry judging team.
Alexis: My favorite activity was Gifted and Talented. GT was filled with many projects and activities, which meant that we were always having fun.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Brittney: It has made researching and writing papers so much easier.
Hailey: n/a
Alexis: Technology has provided more resources to learn with every day. It’s been helpful for me because it provides a different style of learning that can be fun as well as educational
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Brittney: Don’t focus on anyone else but yourself and your work. Don’t allow other people and “their” trends to get the best of you. Just do the best you can and keep pushing even when you feel like giving up.
Hailey: My best advice is to take college classes in place of high school classes to get dual credits.
Alexis: I strongly encourage you to stay devoted and organized. An easy way to do this is to show up to class on time, pay attention to your teachers, and have a planner to write your homework down. Find something that reduces your stress because sometimes it can be stressful.
• What are your future plans?
Brittney: I’ll be attending UCA in the fall for my bachelor’s degree in accounting and plan to get my CPA license.
Hailey: I plan to get an associate’s degree in nursing from NACC then my bachelors at Tech.
Alexis: I plan to go to college at Northark and begin working towards a degree in the medical field. Once I have my degree, I plan to stay in the Harrison area and provide care for my community.
