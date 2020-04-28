EDITOR’S NOTE: This is seventh in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
BERRYVILLE — Cecilia Doss and Shane Wilson are the Co-Valedictorians at Berryville High School. JoDee Smith is the Salutatorian.
Cecilia is the daughter of Barry and Connie Doss. Shane Wilson is the son of Chad and Lea Wilson. JoDee Smith is the daughter of Joey and Corrie Smith.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Cecilia: Becoming Valedictorian was never really a specific goal I had. However, my closest friends and family always motivated me and challenged me to work hard in my academics which has led me to great success.
Shane: Cecilia Doss and JoDee Smith are not only two of my best friends but also my study partners. All three of us were determined to make the best grades possible and with their encouragement and help, I was allowed to reach this accomplishment.
JoDee: I feel that I’ve been blessed with a great support system of my family, friends and church family that have encouraged me through the years. My parents always say they’ve just wanted my best, and I think having that support regardless has especially helped me.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Cecilia: My favorite extracurricular activity was the piano lessons I took. I always enjoyed the time with my piano teachers and even though I don’t take lessons anymore, I still continue to play to this day.
Shane: My favorite activity was to play football, and I was fortunate to enough to have the opportunity to play on an all-star team when I was in the fourth grade.
JoDee: In elementary school I played basketball and also took guitar lessons. I think being involved in these activities helped me to learn self-discipline at a young age.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Cecilia: Technology advancements have been extremely helpful to my education by enabling me to access more resources and information than I could ever imagine, especially with the introduction of Chromebooks into our high school.
Shane: I am more of a pencil and paper kind of person when completing assignments. But technology benefited me the most while studying as I could quickly and efficiently search for the specific material I needed to prepare with.
JoDee: I’ve been able to see our school system shift from a trip to a computer lab to providing every high school student with their own Chromebook. Being able to have so many resources at my discretion with just the click of a button has been a real game changer. Especially in the last month, as I’ve been able to keep in contact with my teachers and classmates. Even in the middle of this pandemic, technology has allowed us to maintain a somewhat normal way of life.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Cecilia: I would say that one of the most beneficial actions you could take is to find specific people in your life whether that be a friend, a teacher, someone from your church, etc., that is willing to build an authentic relationship with you. High School can be a blast but truthfully it is not perfect. Being a runner, I like to say life is a journey we shouldn’t run alone. So, find your running buddy and buckle up for one heck of a ride.
Shane: In my eyes, the most important thing for an incoming freshman to know would be to not let their grades be the most important thing in their daily lives. There are many aspects of high school that in the future will be realized more beneficial, such as supporting your sports team and friends during a big game. While yes, it is essential to always give the best effort in regard to achieving academics, the reality is that there are too many things to enjoy to spend all of one’s time stressing about a perfect report card. It is possible to care about your grades and still have fun.
JoDee: I would tell them to find their place. During my junior year I chose to become basketball manager and I felt that I was actually making a difference for that team rather than sitting on the bench. Not only in extracurriculars, but also in friendships, surround yourself with people who will push you to be better. I’ve been blessed to have friends and family who have encouraged me. I think Shane, Cecilia and myself especially have that relationship to push one another. I’m beyond thankful for them, and I don’t think I would be in this position I am if it wasn’t for them.
• What are your future plans?
Cecilia: I plan to go to Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, in the fall to major in psychology. I will also be a part of their marching band program as well as their track and field program.
Shane: All of my life I thought that I wanted to go to college. But during the second semester of this year, I had several job offers become available that made me realize that continuing my education was not the best option for me, at least at this time. I am still finalizing my employment plans, but in the end my goal is to be happy, and that is what I’m striving towards.
JoDee: I plan to attend Arkansas Tech University and I’m majoring in marketing. I will be a part of their University Honors program as well.
