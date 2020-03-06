Boone County Quorum Court committees met Tuesday night. The Budget and Finance Committee prepared several ordinances including one that will appropriate $20,000 to the sheriff's budget for the purchase of patrol cars.
A request for additional funding came from Sheriff Mike Moore after the 2020 budget showed only $80,000 was put into the sheriff's office. It was proposed that an appropriation of $40,000 be awarded in an ordinance, but during discussion a compromise was offered with $20,000 being added now with another $20,000 later in the year if revenues allow.
The ordinance will be presented to the full quorum court at its March 10 meeting. It authorizes the appropriation of $20,000 from the County General Fund to the Sheriff's Office capital outlay, vehicles line item. It will be used to purchase vehicles for the sheriff's office.
Moore said the sheriff's office purchases used vehicles from the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Another ordinance that was approved by the committee and forwarded to the full court appropriates $350 received for a load of gravel for the Hilltop Fire Department. The money will go to the road department fund for supplies, gravel.
An appropriation for $400 from the general budget was proposed to be made to the county clerk’s office for personnel in compensation from the State Board of Election Commissioners for two county clerk deputies who attended the Election Commission Training. The committee approved the budget amendment and recommended the matter be approved by the full quorum court.
The Road and Bridges Committee met and Chairman Fred Woehl said the stoplight project at US. 62-65 junction south of Bellefonte is again delayed; this time awaiting Energy to provide electrical service for the signals. It is also unknown when the side roads providing safe access to and egress from the businesses on the west side of US 65 will be constructed.
County Judge Robert Hathaway also reported that Origer Road, located off of Dubuque Road, will be closed. He said the one landowner on the road will maintain it.
