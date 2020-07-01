January started out normally for the tourism industry, but within a month the COVID-19 pandemic changed a great deal. Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell is now hoping for the best.
At a recent meeting of the City Advertising and Tourism Commission, the governing body overseeing the CVB, Bell took commissioners for a trip through the past few months.
Bell pointed out that the CVB had spent $14,665.92 for postage from January through May, even though the budgeted amount was originally about $12,000.
“We’ve already exceeded that because we’re mailing out so many motorcycle guides,” Bell said.
He anticipates that the agency will likely spend between $18,000 and $20,000 in postage for the year.
“We’re sending out double what we’ve ever sent out,” Bell said.
The agency spent $0.21 per guide last year, but this year the cost is down to $0.11 per guide this year.
The CVB is funded by sales taxes on prepared food served in restaurants and hotel/motel rooms.
In discussing tax collections for April, Bell pointed out that revenue was down about 55% from hotels/motels and about 21% from restaurants.
Bell explained that when the pandemic began, it was estimated restaurant revenue would be down by 80-90%, so the 21% decline is less of a blow. Still, there is a big push to get more state and federal funding for the tourism industry, which has been hardest hit with the pandemic.
Overall collections for January through April were down about 16%.
Bell said the Ride the Ozarks Rally is on schedule for October. He said all the bands have been booked, but there are no nationwide acts. The CVB is relying on local and regional talent for the event, which saved money at a time when funding cuts are deep.
CVB office manager Renée Swanson told commissioners there were five balloons booked for the annual balloon festival in September. She felt that was positive for so early in the year. A similar festival in Fayetteville has been canceled, so some of that traffic may end up in Harrison. She continues to send out information nationwide in hopes of at least having 25 balloons for the 25th anniversary festival.
Bell said all water and electrical upgrades have been completed at the Boone County Regional Airport in preparation for the event.
The most recent estimates indicate the CVB will lose about $125,000 in tax collections this year, but Bell said he has already cut the budget by about $65,000 to offset that loss.
He pointed out that hotel/motel sales are expected to be down almost $2 million and restaurant sales are projected to be down by about $8 million, and that’s just within the city limits. Still, the original estimate was a loss of $20 million, so it could be worse if COVID-19 cases surge again this fall.
