Arkansas Tourism deputy director Kristine Puckett spoke to the Harrison Rotary Club last week about the dollars tourism brings to the state that is a benefit to each resident. Boone County benefited to the tune of $1.3 million last year.
“When COVID-19 hit, we knew we were in it for the long game and immediately cut our fiscal budget to have funds for the rest of the year,” she said. “For the past 10 years, tourism has received 2% of the tax collected on attractions, lodging, camping and marinas in the state. We’ve seen excellent growth in the numbers. But we knew we had to have a market strategy that would work for us. As it turned out, we were only down 2% for our fiscal year of July 2019 to June 2020, and that included a good four months of COVID-19. That is a testament to how strong our industry is.
“The previous year’s economic impact shows that Arkansas saw 33 million visitors who spent $7 million in the state. There is $1.3 billion paid in wages to 68,000 employees. As taxpayers this helps relieve some of the burden we have to pay. Tourism brought in $1.3 million to Boone County.”
When COVID-19 hit the state, they paused all of their advertising and social messaging. In June they did start campaigns targeting locations where people could be outside.
“We wanted people to rediscover their own state and open air activities. We are the Natural State, after all,” she said.
The website, Arkansas Ready for Travel, aligns with the Arkansas Ready for Business with updated guidelines and links to make it easier for people to organize events and activities.
Puckett said people are starting to travel again.
“In June our 2% tax collections were down only 27% from last year, but we were 45% down in May,” she reported. “So that was encouraging. We are the ideal location for social distancing and clean air. Arkansas Tourism is ready to lead the way and recovery. Stop by the Arkansas Tourism Welcome Centers to see what you can do locally and still be social distancing.”
