Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington told the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission on Thursday that the department will host the class 3-A and 4-A regional baseball and softball tournaments this year, along with the 4-A state soccer tournament this year.
“So, for those two weeks again, we’ll be packed,” Eddington said.
The CATPC is funded through a voter-approved sales tax on motel/hotel rooms and prepared food. Tournaments bring people to town from various locations and they often eat in restaurants and stay in motels. As such, the CATPC supports tournaments and the department as much as possible.
Eddington explained that some schools who had teams in recent tournaments haven’t been allowing players to stay overnight, a result of COVID-19 protocols. But he said he hopes that people will be able to stay in Harrison during the state and regional tournaments.
Some topsoil was removed from the Fire Station No. 2 ball field to use on the Jack Williams field at the Sports Complex. The field was closed and will be the site of the new public safety/City Hall facility.
The department is still waiting for more topsoil to be delivered after it’s dry enough. The plan is to have all ballfields leveled before summer.
Eddington said he has been working with North Arkansas College baseball coach Eric Osner to bring a relatively new organization — Heart of America Tournaments — to Harrison for baseball tournaments.
According to the organization’s website, it began operation in 2019 and specializes in games for travel ball teams.
Eddington said they have scheduled four tournaments at present.
“That will be huge if we can get every age group signed up,” Eddington said, adding that Osner already has connections with Heart of America.
Eddington introduced commissioners to Austin Smith, new sports coordinator at the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center. He credited smith for working hard to get as many tournaments scheduled as possible.
Eddington said parks superintendent Jerry Farmer and crew have been working on the old junior high facility, cleaning the gym floor.
“It looks almost brand new,” he said. “So, we should be able to use that for basketball pretty soon.”
He is still working with area school superintendents or athletic directors to begin a league in which teams would play for their schools, while the Parks Department operates the venture.
