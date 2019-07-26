The Harrison Fire and Rescue team were dispatched to a road incident on Hwy. 7 North near Campbell Drive Friday morning at 11:00 am. A dump truck with the bed still up snagged power, cable, and phone lines and broke a pole as it was pulling out onto the highway. No injuries were reported in the incident. The Harrison Police Department was doing the incident report. Entergy was on scene to cut power so linemen crews could begin the process of replacing the power pole.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
