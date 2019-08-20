Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said what started as a traffic stop on suspicion of drug offenses Tuesday afternoon on Arbor Drive led to a visit from a bomb squad.
Graddy said the HPD’s Narcotics Division and the 14th Judicial Drug Task force initiated the stop of a pickup and trailer when officers located what appeared to be a pipe bomb in the vehicle. He said it had a fuse protruding from one end.
Officers took a picture of the device and sent it to the Bentonville Police Bomb Squad. They agreed to come to Harrison and check it out. The entire area around the east side of what is often call “the big H” was closed down in anticipation of that visit and traffic was snarled.
Using a wheeled robot similar to one that has been deployed in other bomb scares in the city, the bomb squad moved in and destroyed the device just after 5 p.m. The street was opened again.
Graddy said it turned out the device was actually components of fireworks placed in a piece of PVC pipe with a fuse that could be used to detonate a firecracker. In fact, he said the bomb squad described the device as “a large firecracker.”
No shrapnel was found inside and no one was hurt in the incident, Graddy said.
Three individuals in the vehicle could face charges relating to drug infractions, but they made no threats to use the device against anyone and charges regarding the device were still part of the open investigation, Graddy said.
The Daily Times will follow up on the story on harrisondaily.com and in the Thursday edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.