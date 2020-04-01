YELLVILLE — A 19-year-old male subject and his 63-year-old father were arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a Marion County man, Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans said.
According to Evans, Marion County authorities received a 911 call from an individual who found a body while walking to check mail Thursday afternoon, March 26.
Deputies, investigators and Arkansas State Police responded and found the body lying beside a motorcycle in a field. Evans said the victim, later identified as 49-year-old Jerry Don Hensley, appeared to have suffered two gunshot wounds. The body was sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the exact cause of death.
“During the scope of the homicide investigation, the evidence collected and interviews conducted led authorities to the arrests of two male suspects,” Evans said in a statement.
He said Caleb W. Nance, 19, faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and disorderly conduct with bond set at $1,000,500.
Caleb’s father, William Dean Nance, 63, faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, obstructing governmental operations and hindering apprehension or prosecution with bond set at $50,000.
Evans did not elaborate on further specifics of the investigation.
Records show both subjects were booked into the Marion County Jail Tuesday and were still being held Wednesday afternoon.
