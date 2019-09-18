Even though it’s early in the school year, two students were expelled from school for the remainder of the school year when the Harrison School Board met Tuesday night.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said both were male High School students. One was accused of inappropriate behavior and the other of violating the school’s policy on controlled substances. Their names were not released.
Student discipline hearings were held after the end of Tuesday night’s board meeting. Parents have the option of the hearings being held in open or closed session, but both chose for the hearings to be closed.
The board voted in open session following each hearing to follow Pratt’s recommendation that the boys be expelled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
But this doesn’t mean the end of the students’ current education.
Under Act 709 of 2019, a school that expels a student must offer him or her digital learning courses or other alternative educational courses for which the student may receive academic credit equal to what would have been awarded the student prior to expulsion.
Pratt told the Daily Times the students do not have to accept the school’s offer of alternate course or could even enter homeschooling.
“But we will offer and provide them educational support,” Pratt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.