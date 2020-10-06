Law enforcement authorities are reminding people that texting while driving is a danger on roads and highways. A special enforcement campaign began Monday.
Arkansas State Police will join the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other law enforcement officers for a traffic patrol saturation called, “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.”
Arkansas has joined the national campaign operation formed to stop distracted driving that will run through Monday, Oct. 12. Police and sheriff’s departments have pledged the support of their officers and deputies to spread a unified message that distracted drivers are not only a danger to themselves, but everyone operating a motor vehicle on Arkansas roadways.
Between 2012 and 2018, nearly 23,000 people died as the result of motor vehicle crashes attributed to distracted driving, according to NHTSA records. While there were 2,841 deaths from crashes caused by distracted driving during 2018, a 12% decrease from the previous year, law enforcement agency leaders say additional emphasis devoted to stopping violators is still needed.
Millennials and older Generation Z drivers have become the most egregious offenders of texting while driving, a press release said. A comparison of NHTSA statistics indicate that since 2007, drivers 16 – 24 years of age have been using handheld electronic devices while operating a vehicle in greater numbers of instances than older drivers have. During 2018, 8% of the people killed among teenage drivers (15 – 19 years old) were distracted at the time of the crashes.
“It’s inexcusable how common it has become to see people driving while looking at their phone,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “That’s why Arkansas motorists can expect to see an increase in law enforcement presence on streets and highways looking for distracted driving violators who will be stopped and issued a ticket.”
Many drivers are guilty of practicing a double standard when it comes to distracted driving. A 2018 American Automobile Association Traffic Safety Culture Index reported that nearly 96% of drivers believe it is very or extremely dangerous to read a text message or email while driving, yet, 4 out of 10 drivers admitted to doing it within the previous 30 days.
Commenting on the report, Bryant said, “People know that texting while driving is dangerous and illegal, yet without considering the consequences that could end in someone being injured or losing their life, they do it anyway.”
Arkansas law enforcement and NHTSA urge Arkansas motorists to lay their phones aside while driving and practice the following suggestions, ensuring everyone remains safe:
While driving, if you’re expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park the vehicle in a safe location. Once the vehicle is safely off the road and parked, it’s safe to text.
Ask your passenger to be a “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls and messages.
Do not engage in social media scrolling, reading or messaging while driving.
Cell phone use is habit forming. Activate your phones’ “Do Not Disturb” feature or place the phone in the trunk or an out of reach location until you reach your destination.
Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. Break the cycle.
Remember: U Drive. U Text. You Pay. For more information on distracted driving, visit www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov or contact the Arkansas Highway Safety Office at (501) 618-8136.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.