Harrison Police are investigating the unattended death of a young man found Monday evening in a residence on West Bower Avenue.
According to a Harrison Police log, a caller reported the death just before 6 p.m. Monday. The log said on-call detectives were notified and an investigation began.
Police Chief Chris Graddy said the deceased body of a white male subject, whose name and identification information wasn’t released, was found in the residence on West Bower Avenue. He said the body was found by another tenant of the residence.
Graddy said a complicating factor was that due to COVID-19 protocols, witnesses were taken to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office where they could be questioned in a safe and secure building separate from the main sheriff’s office. The HPD is largely shut down to foot traffic due to the pandemic.
Officers and witnesses were all equipped with personal protective equipment during interviews, Graddy said.
The chief went on to say that no one was arrested following interviews, and that officers don’t believe there is any danger to the community after the incident.
The log shows that detectives executed a search warrant at the residence and were on scene until about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim’s body will be sent to the state Crime Lab to determine the exact cause and manner of death, so no more information was released pending investigation.
Graddy said Arkansas State Police were called in to assist with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.