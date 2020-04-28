Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery said his department found no working smoke detectors in the apartment where a woman was found dead Sunday morning following a fire.
The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the apartment building directly behind the downtown Dollar General store.
Fire Department Lt. David Thompson and his crew made entry to the blazing apartment and while two firefighters were extinguishing the flames, two others removed the victim from the burning structure.
She was identified as 36-year-old Amber West, a report shows, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. Lowery said in a statement that no other victims were located in the apartment.
Investigators determined the fire began in the area of a couch in the living room, but Lowery said the exact cause of the fire was still under investigation.
“It was noted no working smoke detectors were found in the apartment,” Lowery said in the statement.
Lowery told the Daily Times that smoke detectors are required in rental units and that it’s the landlord’s responsibility to install them and make sure they are in working order.
The requirement for smoke detectors is part of the city fire code. Lowery said there is no grandfather clause in the ordinance adopted several years ago.
Lowery said West’s body was sent to the state Crime Lab for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.