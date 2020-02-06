Harrison City Council standing committees meet at 6 p.m. Thursday and aldermen are scheduled to get an update on a proposal to make Lake Harrison a creek again.
In April 2019, the council voted to allow the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Stream Team to develop a design proposing that the weir on Lake Harrison be removed and Crooked Creek be restored to a free-flowing stream.
AGFC officials said technology has improved other means of stream barriers since the time when low head dams, such as the weir, were built.
Those low head dams are dangerous and often called the drowning machine, AGFC assistant fisheries division chief Darrell Bowman told the council last year. Water flows across the top of the structure and creates a recirculating current downstream that causes entrapment of anything that goes over the dam.
In September 2019, Wade Phillips, city chief operations officer, said a plan was coming together and would cost in the range of about $1 million, but AGFC and other partners involved with the design and construction of the project will cover the cost.
The agenda for Thursday night’s meeting shows officials from AGFC and The Nature Conservancy are scheduled to offer an update on the project, as well as funding.
Thursday night’s meeting was moved up a week so alderman who wanted to could attend the Arkansas Municipal League Conference the following week.
The agenda shows a number of items for council members to discuss, including:
• A recommendation from the Planning Commission to rezone a piece of property near the Boone County Regional Airport.
• Scheduling a public hearing regarding a request for the city to vacate a right of way between Stephenson and Central avenues for Arvest Bank.
• An ordinance vacating a city right of way between West Holt and West Smythe avenues.
• Establishing a franchise fee fund.
• Amending the city employee handbook regarding hygiene and smoking.
• Adding infrastructure projects for the city’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system, which monitors water tank levels, and the extension of Daly Drive.
• An ordinance regulating medical marijuana and an amendment to the business license ordinance.
• A resolution for a grant to buy police cars.
• An ordinance for the council’s code of conduct.
• Proposed capital improvements for the Carroll-Boone Water District.
• Emergency plan notifications for businesses.
• Reviewing the city’s policy on employees taking city vehicles home.
• A bid waiver for a new roof at the water construction office.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
