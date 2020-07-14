Boone County Quorum Court members, during committee meetings held at the courthouse last week, heard a detailed report on technological upgrades that have taken place over the past nine months at the Boone County Library.
Matt Carter, who was hired as the library’s information technology director last September, was invited to appear during the Road and Bridges Committee meeting by chairman Fred Woehl. Woehl said his wife is on the library board and has spoken highly of Carter and the work he has done for the library. Ginger Schoenenberger, library director, said of Carter, “He has saved us tons of money over the past few months he’s been with us.” She thanked the JPs for allowing the library to fill the position.
Carter presented the court members with a list of completed projects and some he is currently working on. In most cases the projects have saved the library money through discounts or by shopping around for the best price for technology services.
Carter noted in his introduction to the court that he has been employed in the information technology field since 1993 and was an instructor in North Arkansas College’s computer information technology department. Carter said the projects at the library substantially upgraded its existing technology systems and networks.
“We changed our Internet service provider from Cox Communications to Ritter Communications. We were among the first in the area to have their new fiber optic network service installed. We now have the ability to upgrade our Internet speed from the 250Mbit plan we have now to over 1,000Mbit when the need arises in the future,” Carter said.
The library has been approved for federal E-Rate funding. This money, from the Federal Communications Commission’s Universal Service Fund, provides discounts for telecommunications, internet access, and internal connections to eligible schools and libraries based upon their poverty levels. (The FCC has announced that schools and libraries across the United States have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic as they close for extended periods of time to protect their students and patrons and help prevent the spread of the disease. To provide relief to E-Rate program participants affected by this unprecedented national pandemic, the FCC has temporarily waived and extended several E-Rate filing and service implementation deadlines.)
Carter said E-Rate funds helps the library bring internet service to the public by discounting the cost of the library’s Internet service by 80%. That amount of $149.94 per month is discounted to $28.99 a month.
“It also allows us to replace our outdated network equipment and cables at an 80% discount.”
The library has a contract with CDW-G, an information technology products and services company, for $23,772.67 worth of network hardware and infrastructure. The discount allows the library to pay only $4,754.53, divided over two fiscal years. This includes expanding the WiFi coverage.
“Next year we will be able to get our virtual firewall (through Ritter Communications) discounted by 80% as well. That $245 per month cost will be discounted to $49 per month,” Carter told the JPs.
Some unexpected costs have come up, Carter reported.
“We had an unexpected, and unbudgeted, software expense this year. The library had not purchased enough Microsoft licenses for all the computers we have. Luckily, Sherri Smith had applied for Microsoft software discounts through the website Tech Soup a few years ago. I was able to use this website to purchase the correct number of Microsoft licenses for Windows 10, Office and Windows Server to bring the library into compliance. The retail cost of this software was $54,180, but we were able to pay only $3,256 using the discounts available.”
Carter noted he was able to extend the usable life of some out-of-date patron and employee computers two to three years by purchasing and installing solid state hard drives costing about $20 each and updating all of the library’s computers to Windows 10.
“At the end of 2019, we were able to purchase a new Dell server to replace one of the two unrepairable IBM servers that we have. Dell allowed me to combine several discounts that were available for a savings of $600.”
He said the library has also been able to replace most of its printers and copiers with new Kyocera models. “The downstairs copier even has the ability to send and receive faxes, an ability that we were not able to offer effectively before,” Carter added.
The library’s website and email servers were upgraded by Godaddy.com which forced the library to upgrade its email to Office 365 Online. “This forced us to redesign our website,” he said.
“We have finished updating the security on our children's and young adult’s computers to be Children’s Internet Protection Act compliant and we have the internet content filter set up and working for all patron computers using the Internet firewall through Ritter,” he reported.
He said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an extended need from children and their parents to use the library’s patron computers, printers and WIFI access. “I am, happy that we have a place that they can come to do homework and print the homework packets assigned by the schools that keep the children as up to date on their work as possible. The ER-Rate funding will allow us to extend our WIFI access into the parking lot so patrons can use it when the library isn’t open,” Carter said.
The Children’s and Young Adults Department moved around 20 programs on-line via Facebook and Zoom so the kids can still participate even though the library was closed for a while. The summer reading program is being moved online.
Looking ahead, Carter said the library needs to update and expand its security camera system. He said he wants to replace the nine security cameras currently in place with a higher capacity system.
“We have had several incidents with patrons since I started and video footage would be helpful to show the police. The number of bookshelves we have requires a larger number of cameras to provide good coverage.” He said he want to expand the system to cover the outside walkways and parking lot.
The 50 new cameras and server would cost about $9,000. He is currently looking for grants or donations for this project.
Finally, he noted that he has begun purchasing battery backups for the library’s computers. This will eliminate the damage caused by brownouts and power failure which shorten the life of the computer hardware. These battery backups cost around $60 each and 52 of them are needed. Carter is looking for grants or donations to make these purchases as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.