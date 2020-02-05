EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories regarding Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s plan for highway improvements in the state if voters approve a constitutional amendment in the general election.
US Highway 412 extends from Tulsa, Oklahoma, throughout Arkansas to Nashville, Tennessee. The North Arkansas East/West Corridor Association has made it their mission to improve the current condition of US 412, creating opportunities for economic growth and improving the development potential of the northern Arkansas region.
Completion of widening the route was a major talking point at a recent public meeting at the Harrison High School Performing Arts Center. The meeting was conducted by Scott E. Bennett, PE, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, along with members of the Arkansas Highway Commission. The purpose of the meeting was to explain "Renew Arkansas Highways," a plan put forward by Gov. Asa Hutchinson that includes Issue 1, the proposed constitutional amendment that allows voters to decide whether to continue the state's 0.5% sales tax for road improvements that has been in place since 2013 and is set to expire in 2023. A yes vote in the Nov. 3 general election will make it a permanent revenue resource for roads.
Gil Losurdo, managing director for the North Arkansas East/West Corridor Association, was one of more than a dozen people who took the opportunity to make comments or ask questions to the highway officials. Losurdo said development of US 412 is as high a priority as it was in 1987. He asked if there were any dates or schedule for the highway to be completed.
Those decisions are dependent upon the outcome of the upcoming election, Bennett responded. US. 412 would largely be completed under the plan, one of about 30 that are awaiting their fate with Issue 1.
The North Arkansas East/West Corridor Association's website reports the current status of the corridor that is comprised of 22 counties, 13 of which are directly or indirectly affected by US 412. The population across these 13 counties is approximately 900,000. The distance between East/West Arkansas is approximately 204 miles. Road miles on US 412 border to border is approximately 252 miles. The unfinished “high priority corridor” is approximately 140 miles. The average travel speed across US 412, East to West, is 43 miles per hour.
The US 412 corridor includes Boone and neighboring counties. Delene McCoy of Osage, located along US 412 in Carroll County, said her family has McCoy Farms with its landmark alfalfa fields . The farm's beginning is before the highway was built. It was first designated US 68. She began to relate a story of how her husband's grandfather stood in the middle of the dirt road at the time with a shotgun trying to sway that outcome.
The highway hugs the hills until it levels out and goes across the Osage Creek bottom for about a mile. She said her family has been helping to maintain this portion of the roadside for almost 85 years.
"What we are taking care of we are taking very good care of," McCoy said. She said her sons are fifth generation farmers. "We want to preserve farming. I want you to be cognizant of the landowners," she told the highway officials.
"Land is a commodity they aren't making more of, so what is covered with concrete and pavement won't be in production anymore. We'd like to preserve as much land as we can," she said.
Continuing, she said, "We can put a man on the moon, but we can't build or maintain a bridge you can cross without knocking your teeth out." She invited commissioners to cross the bridge at Osage Creek to see for themselves the rough condition it is in.
McCoy also questioned the wisdom of putting reflectors on the center lines of the highway that only last until the first snowplows come along in the winter. She said she gathers many of the reflectors out of her front yard.
She said she was in agreement with the previous speakers who advocated taking care of and improving existing roadways.
Bennett said the commission has a robust budget for highway maintenance items such as striping and for reflectors that are replaced each year. He also noted that if the highway commission had the money that it took to put a man on the moon there would be a lot more bridges in better shape.
US 412 continues east sharing US 62 at Alpena then connects with US 65 at Bear Creek Springs. From there it continues south through Harrison and Bellefonte than heads west again sharing US 62 across Marion and then Baxter counties.
Yellville Mayor Shawn Lane addressed the officials and said the city is two square miles with a population of 1,204. "This Issue 1 is about 10% of our budget. It means in dollars about $30,000 a year. To us that means a new vehicle every couple of years or an overlay project, a major street or drainage problem that could be taken care of.
He said he took office in 2007. Everything that the highway department has said it would do it has done. He said the city and county share in the 0.5% sales tax and that money has been a benefit to the city.
He also said US 412 goes through the city's downtown. While that may negatively impact larger cities that don't have a bypass, he said he is glad that Yellville has a traffic problem. He said he is sure working with the highway department those problems will be figured out "as we go along."
