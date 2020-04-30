EDITOR’S NOTE: This is ninth in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Ashlin Usrey is the Valedictorian for Alpena High School and Katie Wheatley is the Salutatorian.
Ashlin is the daughter of Byron and Christie Usrey and Katie is the daughter of Brent and Marchane Wheatley.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honors graduate?
Ashlin: My family has encouraged me to reach for this goal because they believed in me and knew that I could do it. They continued to support me through everything, going above and beyond to help me. That being said, all of my teachers have also pushed me to do the best and they all have helped me tremendously.
Katie: All of my life my parents have encouraged me to do my best. I have carried this with me all throughout the school. I knew I could become either Valedictorian or Salutatorian if I wanted to, so that is what I have always aimed for. I also have to give credit to one of my closest friends, Ashlin Usrey. I can’t remember a time when she wasn’t around. I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through school without her. It has always been our dream to be the Valedictorian and Salutatorian of our class. It never really mattered who got which as long as we did it together, and I am beyond excited to have had that dream come true with her.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Ashlin: I am not sure if I can pinpoint one thing, but something that will always stick with me was competing in science fairs. We always had a blast when we competed, and I made some very good memories on those trips.
Katie: In elementary school, my favorite extracurricular activity was probably P.E. I always had so much fun with my friends! Some of my favorite memories are of playing with the gigantic parachute and having fishing competitions with plastic fish out on the playground.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Ashlin: Technology has benefited my education by allowing me to connect with other students through my virtual classes, and it helps me do my classwork more efficiently.
Katie: Technology has helped me so much over the years. Just in my high school experience it has allowed me to have better access to resources for my classes (like notes and books), helped me keep up with and organize my work, and take online concurrent classes to earn credits for college. I cannot express how thankful I am for being able to use technology in school, especially right now with the coronavirus causing the school to be shut down for who knows how long. I am still able to connect with my teachers and classmates and I am very grateful for it.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Ashlin: I would tell someone just beginning their high school career to get involved, don't stand on the sidelines and wait. If you don't take initiative, everything will pass you by.
Katie: I understand how scary high school can seem. That feeling of anxious excitement the day before school starts, it’s something I think everyone gets. To those who are just now beginning their high school career, the most important advice I can give you is to form your own path. High school is full of cliques. What I have learned is you do not have to conform to just one of them or any for that matter. There is nothing saying you can’t be an athlete but also be a part of the art club. Do not let other people tell you what you can and can’t do. High school seems like it will last forever but trust me, it goes by so fast. So, do everything you want to do. Join every club and play every sport you’re interested in. Don’t get too overloaded, make sure you can give everything you do your best effort. You only have one chance, one high school experience. Take advantage of it. Be kind to everyone, make a difference. You don’t have to be friends with every student on campus, but be friendly to everyone around you. Respect the upperclassmen. They’ve been where you are, learn from them. Now is your time.
• What are your future plans?
Ashlin: My future plans are to attend College of the Ozarks, majoring in agricultural education to eventually become a high school agriculture teacher.
Katie: I plan to pursue a career as an orthodontic assistant. Right now, I’m working toward attending NAC in the fall. I will probably complete my general studies there and then go to OTC in a couple of years to earn a degree in dental assisting. My fingers are crossed that it will only take about four years to complete my education. After that, I hope to find an assisting job close to Harrison so I can be close to all my family and friends. Everything else I’m unsure of. I’m just trusting God’s plan really. The ultimate goal, of course, is to eventually get married and have a family of my own, but I am completely fine waiting a few years and getting everything else figured out before that happens. I’m excited to see what God has in store for the next few years of my life.
