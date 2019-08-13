The Boone County Quorum Court meets in regular session Tuesday night and will face a number of appropriations ordinances, as well as a request from the Veterans Service Office.
Veterans Service Officer for Boone County Red Millis said a full-time staffer would help the office intake the growing number of Veterans Affairs claims for benefits. He made a proposal to the Boone County Quorum Court's Budget and Finance Committee last week.
Millis said he works with a part-time worker, but more could be accomplished if that worker was full-time. He said the office budget has funds in other accounts that will pay the cost of making the part-time position full-time. He asked the committee to recommend the budget appropriation with no new money added when the full court meets next week.
More and more veterans are coming to the office to secure benefits such as education, life insurance, homes with VA guaranty, disability compensation and pension, vocational rehabilitation and employment benefits, health care, primary and specialty care and burial benefits.
It takes 90 minutes to two hours to process a claim, Millis said. Once filed a claim could take over a month to proceed through the VA system, longer if the claim is sent back to the office for more information, Millis said. A few more claims could be put into the system or better service could be provided to veterans and their families if the other worker was full-time.
The committee agreed to bring the matter to the full court at its regular Aug. 13 meeting.
The Budget and Finance Committee also reviewed other appropriation requests and assigned them sponsors for presentation to the full court.
The Building and Grounds Committee also met. Chairman Fred Woehl said that the county judge has been trying to manage the courthouse lawn allowing public use of the space, but protecting it from damage and abuse. Woehl said an ordinance is proposed that would require pet owners to clean up their pets’ business done on the lawn. The law sets out a fine of $100 or up to $200 for a second offense.
JPs felt such an ordinance would be unenforceable and suggested signs be posted appealing to owners to please clean up after their pets.
The Tuesday meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the conference room of the Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect just off the Bypass in Harrison.
Log In
