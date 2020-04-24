A vacancy was formally declared on the Boone County Quorum Court when justices of the peace met in regular session Tuesday night at the courthouse. The seat of JP for District 3 is vacant due to the resignation of Roy Martin.
Martin is popular among the other justices as he often shined a humorous light on serious subjects. There was good ribbing at Martin's expense throughout the evening even though he had a firearm holstered on his hip.
Martin accepted the position of chief deputy of recently appointed Sheriff Tim Roberson. Roberson took office April 5 and is fulfilling the term of Mike Moore. Moore resigned to take a job with the state Department and Finance and Administration as the regulatory administrator of the Alcohol Beverage Control Commission, Arkansas Tobacco Control, the Medical Marijuana Commission and the Racing Commission.
Martin is a retired Arkansas Highway Patrol officer. His new job as chief deputy prompted his resignation from the quorum court.
Martin was unopposed in the preferential primary election as a Republican and had no opponent in the upcoming November general election. So, whoever Gov. Asa Hutchinson appoints to the position will serve until the next term expires, Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway said.
Hathaway, who is also the chairman of the county's Republican Party, said he knew of only one name submitted for the governor to consider. He said he announced the vacancy at a recent chamber of commerce meeting in case anyone was interested in filling the seat — Democrat or Republican. The main requirement is the appointee must reside in District 3. There are a lot of good and capable people from both sides of the aisle, he said.
Since the only duty the quorum court has in the matter is to declare a vacancy he felt it is inappropriate for the court to make recommendations. He said justices could make recommendations to the governor as private citizens.
The governor's office must be notified of the vacancy within 10 days of passage of the resolution.
Justice Jim Harp jumped ahead of the line to read the vacancy declaration.
"Be it resolved by the quorum court of Boone County, state of Arkansas, a resolution to be entitled: A resolution declaring the vacancy of justice of the peace in District No. 3, Boone County, Arkansas: Whereas, a spineless weeny has quit ...." The room erupted in laughter.
In one final dig, a motion was then hastily called to adjourn, but Martin was allowed to make one final address to the court.
"I just wanted to thank everybody. I have really enjoyed the quorum court." He acknowledged the county judge and his staff, the county solicitor and court members. "Thank you all so much for making me feel like family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.