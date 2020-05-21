The current COVID-19 emergency has left some Harrison School employees with additional vacation days, but the Board of Education voted Tuesday night to pay them for those days.
Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt explained that employees have been working hard through the current health crisis. In addition, this isn’t the best time to take vacations even if they had the opportunity.
As the fiscal year nears an end on June 30, the district could either carry those unused vacation days into the next fiscal year or pay those employees for some unused days, Pratt said.
He also explained that some employees have transferred from a classified position to a licensed position and they carried over vacation days other licensed employees might not have had.
District business manager Shannon Lovelace said there are 10 vacation days allowed and employees can carry over a maximum of 15 days from the previous year. So, employees can only have 25 days of vacation at the beginning of the fiscal year.
She said administration recommended paying employees for days over the 15 allowed for carryover and start the new fiscal year with a clean slate.
Lovelace said the recommendation applies to less than 20 employees and it would cost the district about $25,000.
“We just think that accruing it forward is going to make it that much more difficult to use those days in addition to their new days,” Lovelace said.
In other personnel matters, the board voted to follow Pratt’s recommendations to hire:
• Candace Waters as Pre-school teacher effective Aug. 5.
• Sara Smith as math teacher at the High School to replace Ryan Hartman effective Aug. 5.
• Joanna Blakley as special education teacher at the High School to replace Stephanie Barr effective Aug. 5. The board approved Barr’s transfer to extended resource at the High School.
• Robin Taylor as science teacher/coach at the High School to replace Courtney Johnson effective July 29.
• Tabitha Barnard as Life Skills paraprofessional at Skyline Heights Elementary to replace Kelsey Naff effective Aug. 10.
• Kimberly Gramlich as a paraprofessional at the High School in a new position effective Aug. 10.
The board voted to accept resignations/retirements of:
• Doug Cox as senior girls assistant basketball coach at the High School effective at the end of the 2019-2020 contract. The board also approved Cox’s transfer to junior girls assistant basketball and head tennis coach. The board approved the transfer of Stacey Klott from assistant junior volleyball coach to replace Cox.
• Becky Mathis as 5th grade department chair at the Middle School effective May 22.
• Madison Presley as 7-8 Science Club at the Middle School effective May 19.
• Becky Mathis as 7-8 CTE department chair at the Middle School effective May 22.
• Monty Hill as assistant band director at the Middle School effective June 1.
• Valerie Hill as assistant band director at the Middle School effective June 1.
• Paige Estes as Title I reading specialist at Forest Heights Elementary effective May 22. The board approved transferring Matthew Piper from first grade teacher at Forest Heights to replace Estes.
• Michelle Carroll as library media specialist at the High School effective May 22.
• Rebecca Hardesty as paraprofessional at the Middle School effective May 22.
The board also approved supplemental salary for Rebeca Crow as CTE department chair to replace Sarah Walker effective for the 2020-21 school year.
