LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state and even a new pharmacy are scheduled to begin receiving additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the near future.
Hutchinson explained that the state has administered almost 62% of vaccines that have been distributed to the state. He said some of the remaining doses are being reserved for the second round of vaccinations necessary.
He explained that the federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens is moving slower, but it takes longer in some cases to schedule those clinics. Almost 35% of doses the pharmacies have received had been administered.
Most nursing home staff and residents have been vaccinated, but officials will be going back to finish up the second round of shots in the near future.
“So, we’re doing well, but we have to do better because lives are at stake,” Hutchinson said.
The governor said he was notified Tuesday that Arkansas is set to receive a 5% increase in vaccination allotment beginning this week. That’s on top of the 16% increase announced last week and being received this week.
In addition, Hutchinson said Walmart is scheduled to receive about 10,000 doses of vaccine beginning February 11 to be distributed in more than 60 stores across the state. The stores will begin next week scheduling the process for getting those vaccines administered.
The state is still working through the first portion of Phase 1-B for vaccinations. That includes education workers, daycare workers and people 70 or older.
State Health Secretary Dr. José Romero said that even though case numbers and hospitalizations are starting to drop, he urged people to continue wearing masks, wash hands frequently and maintain physical distancing.
That will help if officials start to discover variants of the virus that might be more transmissible or show resistance to vaccines. Should they appear in Arkansas, they could become the dominant strains among the public.
Romero encouraged people to take the vaccine when offered. He said they are effective against deaths and hospitalizations
Hutchinson said he was not extending the state directive requiring bars to close at 11 p.m. The directive is set to expire Feb. 3.
“That was important to have through Christmas and New Year’s,” Hutchinson said. “Our cases and hospitalizations are down.”
