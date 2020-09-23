VALLEY SPRINGS — Administrators at Valley Springs School took a little time Monday night to let Board of Education members know how the school year has gone so far.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Mallett told the board that he had finally gotten permission from the Arkansas Department of Transportation to install flashing beacons on signs to identify the school zone.
Mallett said the beacons are still four to six weeks out from being installed, but he showed appreciation to ARDOT and Valley Springs Mayor Terry Crow for their help.
He went on to say that several students who were forced to quarantine were returning to school this week.
New procedures have been put in place. For basketball, they are using four different locker rooms to maintain physical distancing. Classroom space has also been maximized to achieve that necessary distancing. Most of the children who have had to be quarantined were as a result of activities, he said.
“It’s been an experience,” Mallett said. “We’ve learned. We’ve grown.”
Mallett said the district worked out an agreement with North Arkansas College to play home high school basketball games in Pioneer Pavilion. If there are junior high and senior high games, they will also be played at Northark. That will allow for a larger crowd to attend. Valley will keep gate admission and Northark will keep concessions. There is no rental fee.
If there are only junior high games, they will be played at Valley Springs. Mallett said staff are still working on measuring the gym to make sure how many people can attend.
Renovation of Old Main from classroom space to administrative space is nearing completion. The building was being cleaned and a punch list of items that still need done will be this week as well.
“Old Main should be finished this week, hopefully,” Mallett said.
Renovation of the old administrative offices and library could be finished within the next two weeks.
High school principal Angie Bogle was next on the agenda. “We’re loving our new building,” she said.
Bogle said about half of students are on site, while the other half are virtual between quarantine or self-quarantine trying to avoid spread of the coronavirus.
Teachers are adjusting daily to the virtual system and students have for the most part been complimentary about how the process works.
Board members asked about teacher morale. “It’s a little low,” Bogle answered. “It’s stressful because it’s a whole new world they’re trying to learn.”
Elementary principal Lisa Sherrill said teachers are stressed adjusting to Canvas, the virtual learning platform the district uses, mainly because they really are trying to do two jobs.
“They’re feeling a lot of pressure to … whatever they’re putting in Canvas, they want it to replicate the instruction they’re giving in the classroom and that is just near impossible,” Sherrill said.
But, she said she is seeing progress they are making and is encouraging them to rely on each other for support as they work hard to adjust.
Sherrill said they have made adjustments to the process for car riders and parents are no longer having to wait in long lines to pick up their children.
She said there were about 60-70 students of the 319 in elementary who are either virtual students by choice or are being quarantined. The virtual platform is difficult for lower grades, she added.
Middle school principal Tony Mincer said that being in “the middle” — grades 5-8 — means there are problems shared with both other principals.
For instance, high school students are often more adept at the virtual platform because they are preparing for college and many of their classes will be in that fashion anyway. The lower grades need more attention.
Mincer said middle school teachers say the communication level between them and parents/students is up because Canvas does allow for easy electronic messages.
“That is a good thing, but it also takes time to do it, like you mentioned, and that’s going to pull from them in the afternoons and evenings especially,” Mincer said.
He said enrollment at the middle school is about 220-230 and some 80 or 90 are virtual in some way. While that reduces the need for discipline, it also takes time to determine exactly who is virtual and who should be on campus.
Board member Randy Moore asked for an estimate of how many emails teachers are having to respond to on a daily basis.
All three principals estimated that number would be well over 100. Mincer said some virtual students send messages asking questions that are already spelled out in the instructions. But that’s more about being in touch with their teachers.
“They’re at home, but they want that contact,” Mincer said.
Mallett agreed, saying the children are missing that contact. It might not be their choice to be a virtual student.
The administrators all said that having one employee focusing on Canvas would be a great deal of help, but it would take a special person to deal with grades K-12.
In personnel matters, the board approved additional salary for Stephanie Huddleston, Cassie Estes and Brittany Yount to work an additional hour each day as Canvas support staff. One will work in each of the three buildings.
The board also accepted resignations of elementary paraprofessional Melissa Greenhaw and high school science teacher Tim Eubanks.
